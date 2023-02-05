Positive start for jockey Trevor Simpson Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Five-time champion jockey Trevor Simpson won his third race in two meets at Caymanas Park on Sunday, piloting POSITIVE ID to a smooth victory at nine and a half furlongs.

On winter break from the Canadian circuit, Simpson, who booted home two winners on Saturday, guided POSITIVE ID from last at the clubhouse turn to a stalking position down the backstretch, tracking leaders POWER, BILLY WHIZZ and PRESS CONFERENCE.

Asked to pick up the pace three furlongs out, POSITIVE ID made a sweeping move on the outside to collar the leaders entering the straight.

The Bern Identity-Bubble Gal Bubble five-year-old horse stayed on strongly to beat 36-1 outsider PRESS CONFERENCE, winning by four lengths in 2:05.1.

Claiming rider Shavon Townsend won back-to-back races on the nine-race card, landing the second and third events in gate-to-wire fashion.

The seven-pound claimer first made all with 6-1 chance GENEALOGY before returning in the third to pilot even-money RIDGE LINER to a five-and-a-half length win at five furlongs straight.

A trio of trainers each saddled two winners. Patrick Lynch notched back-to-back winners with LEGAL BOMB and CURLIN’S FLIGHT as 7-2 and 3-1 market-springers in the fourth and fifth races, respectively.

Dale Murphy, who won earlier with RIDGE LINER, returned to the winners’ enclosure after the sixth to greet 6-5 favourite CHITU PRINCE, his second winner over the five-straight course.

Kessin Murray closed the card with 3-2 chance KP CHOICE after winning earlier with GENEALOGY. KP CHOICE outsprinted TALONA, beating the United States-bred filly in a driving finish.

NewsAmericasNow.com