PoS hospital taxi fares to increase from next week

President of the Port of Spain Hospital Taxi Drivers Association Alastair Saunders speaks with Newsday on Thursday. – Vishanna Phagoo

Port of Spain to the PoS hospital taxi drivers are increasing their fares by $1 from next week.

But they say it’s not the impending increase in the price of fuel on Tuesday which is driving the decision, but the increase in maintenance costs for the upkeep of their vehicles.

To get to and from the hospital will not cost $5 while other routes will range from $7 to $10.

President of the Port of Spain Hospital Taxi Drivers Association Alastair Saunders told Newsday there have been no complaints from passengers since the fares on their routes were the lowest in TT.

Another driver said the expenditure on repairs has become too much for the fares to remain the same. He said most of the damage to his car is as a result of deplorable road conditions.

Saunders also said the covid19 restrictions which saw drivers having to operate at 75 per cent put a strain on their incomes. He said because passengers have become accustomed to the additional space they had during that time, it is difficult to fill taxis now.

Joe Fredrick, a commuter, said, “I have no problem with that because gas prices keep going over and over the wall and, at the end of the day, we have to live with that.” Fredrick said he travels from Cocorite to Arima and finds the price increase fair given the current economic situation.

Commuter Vanessa Ferere said, “I don’t think there’s much to be done because we haven’t been given much options. So we just have to adjust as best as we can.”