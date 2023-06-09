PoS cops arrest man, seize gun

News

A pistol and 23 rounds of ammunition that was seized by police in Laventille on Thursday afternoon.

One man was arrested in relation to the find.

Photo courtesy TTPS –

A 26-year-old man is in police custody after he was found carrying a gun in Laventille on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers of the Port of Spain Task Force were on patrol during an exercise in the Old St Joseph Road, near William Street, Laventille, at around 3.15 pm when they saw a man they recognised as a suspect in several shootings and stopped him.

While searching him police found a pistol with 23 rounds of ammunition in his pants pocket.

Police arrested the man and took him to the Besson Street police station where he is expected to be charged.

The patrol was part of a larger exercise in Laventille which began on 2 pm and ended at around 5 pm.

The exercise was launched in response to several shootings in the area.

It was co-ordinated by ACP Maharaj, Snr Supt Daly, led by ASP Walker, Insp Khan with supervision from Sgt Alexander, Cpls Huggins, Williams and PCs Cupidore, Perez, Boucaud, George, Khamchan, Sayers, Aguillera and Beetham.