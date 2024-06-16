Portugal-Trinidad and Tobago partnership strong

News

From left, Ricardo Cortes, Consul General of Portugal to Venezuela; British High Commissioner to TT Harriet Cross; William Ferreira Honorary Consul of Portugal and Phillip Saltonstall. – Photo courtesy Peter Lim Choy

TRINIDAD and Tobago and Portugal celebrated years of collaboration and friendship on June 7 when William Ferreira, the honorary consul for Portugal to TT, hosted a celebration in honour of Portugal National Day at his residence in Port of Spain.

The event was a “vibrant occasion” attended by guests from the government and from the diplomatic and consular corps.

Four beautiful guests are all smiles at the Portugal Day celebration. – Photo courtesy Peter Lim Choy

Portugal National Day is celebrated annually on June 10.

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, spoke of “the rich tapestry of history between Portugal and Trinidad and Tobago, spanning from the earliest migrations of people to the profound influence of the Portuguese diaspora.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, from left, Honorary Consul for Portugal to TT William Ferreira, his wife Adrianna Ferreira and Consul General to Portugal in Caracas, Venezuela, Ricardo Cortez. – Photo courtesy Peter Lim Choy

“The evening was an immersive experience, filled with cultural exchanges, camaraderie and the celebration of long-standing diplomatic ties between the two nations,” a news release from the embassy stated.

From left, Reishanna Galbaransingh, Karlene Rampersad, Neisha Galbaransingh and Varsha Sankar at the Portugal Day celebration on June 7. – Photo courtesy Peter Lim Choy

Ricardo Cortes, the consul general of Portugal in Caracas, Venezuela, emphasised the significance of fostering continued collaboration and friendship between Portugal and Trinidad and Tobago, underscoring the shared values and aspirations that unite both nations.