Port of Spain woman dies after stabbing, teen relative held

News

File photo: Port of Spain General Hospital.

A 61-year-old woman who was stabbed by a relative at her Port of Spain home on October 25 has died.

Police said Raffina Khan, a retiree from the Port of Spain City Corporation, was at home at Building 43, Duncan Street, at around 1 pm last Tuesday when a 17-year-old relative stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

Another relative who was in the house took Khan to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where she was warded in the Adult Surgical Ward.

Besson Street police were called in and arrested the relative, who was also injured.

Police interviewed Khan at the hospital on October 27, but she died there at around 3.15 am on Saturday.

Police said they seized a black-handled kitchen knife believed to be the murder weapon.

Up to Thursday afternoon the relative suspected of killing her was in custody at the Maracas, St Joseph Booking Centre.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.