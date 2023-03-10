Port of Spain mayor upset over parking in Woodford Square

News

FILE PHOTO: Woodford Square, Port of Spain. –

PORT of Spain mayor Joel Martinez has ordered the removal of unauthorised vehicles parked in Woodford Square.

Martinez also expressed concern over an oil stain on the concrete paving tiles near the north entrance of the square, on Knox Street.

Cars and small trucks have been parking on the grass and on the tiles inside the square at least since Carnival, but the mayor was unaware of this. When Newsday contacted him on Wednesday he promised to look into it.

On Thursday morning, he told Newsday, “I visited Woodford Square this morning and noticed that there were vehicles parked in the square…also the oil stain you enquired about in your question to me. I immediately made enquiries to the acting CEO of the Port of Spain corporation.

“The CEO immediately called the Supt (Glen Charles, head of City Police) who advised that it was temporary.”

He said he had asked whether the council of the corporation had approved or agreed to this temporary measure and whether the police would take responsibility for the oil stain. as it appeared it might have come from a vehicle that had been allowed to park in the square.

The mayor also said the vehicles had since been removed, but hours later, cars were still parked inside the square when Newsday walked through the area. There were two cars on the grass on each side of the north main entrance.

Supt Charles told Newsday workmen are normally allowed to park inside to do maintenance work and other minor repairs.But he was unaware of civilians parking there.

However, a security guard at the square admitted that some civilians, particularly people working in the area, take chances and park without permission.

Newsday was told if the drivers cannot be found, the cars will be wrecked.