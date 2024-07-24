Port of Spain man who stole two iPhones arrested, confesses

News

A man from Basilon Street, East Dry River, Port of Spain was arrested on July 22 for stealing two iPhones at a NP gas station on the corner of Observatory and Charlotte Street.

Police said around 3.40 pm on July 22 they were on patrol in Siparia Hill, Port of Spain when they saw a man who looked like a suspect in a reported crime.

The man saw them and ran in the opposite direction. The police chased and caught him on Charlotte Street, near the Republic Bank car park.

They told him of the report and searched him and found two iPhones on him.

He said, “Boss, I now snatch that from some Spanish in the gas station, I looking for it.”

He was arrested and taken to the Besson Street Police Station.

Two victims in the waiting room reportedly pointed out the man and said, “Officer, that is the man who took our phones.”

He is said to have replied, “Yeah, them is the Spanish I snatch the phones from.”

Besson Street CID is continuing investigations.