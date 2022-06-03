Port of Spain cops seize guns, drugs overnight

News

Two pistols and a quantity of marijuana were found and seized by police early on Friday morning in east Port of Spain and Belmont. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS –

Police from the Port of Spain Division seized two pistols and marijuana during a series of patrols early on Friday morning.

Police said officers went to Upper Duncan Street, Port of Spain, at around 1.10 am and found 100 grams of marijuana.

The same officers then visited Lodge Place at around 1.20 am and found a quantity of marijuana hidden in an alley.

The officers then visited Clifton Towers in east Port of Spain, where they saw two men, who threw a gun away before running away. Police found and seized the gun.

They then visited a house on Serraneau Road, Belmont, and found a pistol under a house.

No one was arrested in relation to this find.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP William Nurse and Snr Supt Neil Brandon John and led by Supt Daly, ASP Walker and Insp Knott with supervision from Sgt Alexander, Cpls Sookhoo, St Bernard, Bristol, Williams and PCs Paul, Leggerton, Campbell, Husbands and WPCs Lewis, St Hillaire and Cadore.