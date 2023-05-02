Port of Spain cops rescue kidnapped man, arrest five in Belmont

News

Minutes after he was kidnapped from his Gonzales home on Monday night, a 24-year-old man was rescued by police and his kidnappers held in Belmont.

Police said the Port of Spain Task Force received a report of a kidnapping at around 8.30 pm on Temple Hill, Gonzales, and searched several tracks and alleys in the area.

They included Augustine Lane in Belmont, where the police saw five men in a yard and a sixth man calling for help. Police surrounded the men and questioned them.

The man who was calling for help was the kidnap victim.

He told police he was at his home when the men pulled him outside and kidnapped him.

The five men, aged 26, 30, 35, 39 and 48, are from different parts of Belmont.

They were arrested and taken to different police stations, where they are expected to be questioned today.

Belmont CID are continuing enquiries.