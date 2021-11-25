Port of Spain city council to decorate Woodford Square for Xmas

News

Woodford Square, Port of Spain. Photo by Roger Jacob.

The Port of Spain city council has planned five days of Christmas events in the district. Plans were divulged by councillor for the district of East Dry River, Clint Baptiste at the monthly statutory meeting of the Port of Spain city council on Wednesday.

Baptiste said the five days of events will include lighting and decorating Woodford Square, promotional partnerships within the city, a children’s theatrical show, a parang night, a goodwill promotional parade and a Christmas market. He said the budget for decorating and lighting the square is $150,000.

The public is invited to visit and enjoy the lights and decorations at Woodford Square, where all covid19 protocols will be observed and enforced by the police.

At the meeting, Davonelle Baptiste, was introduced as the new corporate secretary as of November 15.

Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez said he has plans for the municipal police to engage with the homeless to ensure clean and clear pavements to be used and appreciated by all sectors of Trinidad and Tobago.