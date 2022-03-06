Popcaan Surprised Davido On Stage In London For “Risky” Performance

Popcaan made a surprised appearance at Davido’s show in London on Saturday night.

Davido performed in front a sold-out crowd on Saturday night at the 02 Arena in London as thousands of his fans rocked out to their favorite tunes. According to reports, several hotels in London were fully booked as fans turned out in record numbers for one of Davido’s bigger concerts. Ahead of the show, the singer and songwriter shared that the show was sold out.

“Another for Africa,” he wrote on Instagram with the sold-out hashtag. According to his acquaintance Tunde Ednut, the concert had a 20,000 people capacity.

One of the highlights of the night was Jamaican dancehall deejay Popcaan surprising Davido on stage. The two artists have a collaboration called “Risky,” which they performed together.

Davido wearing all white, is seen hyping up the crowd while technicians on stage fix his sound. In the background, the beginning of “Risky” plays for a couple of seconds without Davido suspecting anything. However, a few seconds later, Popcaan says “Risky,” which then jerks Davido’s consciousness as he realizes that it’s not music in the background but Popcaan who is singing and is on stage.

Popcaan wearing black and white and Davido embraces after which they perform their collab. Of note is Popcaan’s outfit, which is different from the all-black ensemble he wore to attend the event.

In Instagram Stories, the singer is seen wearing black shirts and pants and a coat along with his jewelry.

Popcaan also shared snippets by fans who captured his performance of tracks “Family”, “Party Shot”, “Only Man She Want,” among others.

In the meantime, Davido reacted to the success of the show on Sunday as thousands of fans continued posting about the event.

“Success occurs when your dreams get bigger than excuses!! Full bowl! Sold Da fuxk out!! I’m posting videos all week!!! Electrifying,” the singer said. “thank you London, and everyone that came out rocked with us,” he added and said that tour dates will be released soon.