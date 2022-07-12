Popcaan Replace Lil Durk On Wireless Fest, Rumored Collab Making The Rounds

Popcaan had a smashing performance at Wireless Festival on Sunday, and the OVO deejay is still riding on a high wave as his career climbs new heights.

On Sunday, Popcaan was added to the lineup at the last minute despite Lil Durk being advertised on Wireless’ poster for the event on Sunday, which said Nicki Minaj, Summer Walker, and other artists were performing.

Wireless has not addressed why Popcaan replaced Lil Durk, but some fans online were not happy about the switch up and have pointed out that the festival was aware that Lil Durk was previously denied entry into the UK due to his past criminal record.

While many claimed that Durk “pulled out” of the event, according to Wireless, there are reports that he wasn’t even booked and couldn’t legally pass the border.

Lil Durk has a song named “Denied in UK” that speaks to a previous attempt at entering the UK but not being allowed in by the UK’s Home Office. The country has shown itself to be very serious in not letting in artists who have criminal records. In the past, Lil Wayne has been banned for the same reason.

In the meantime, fans were not disappointed as Popcaan brought the vibes. Many videos were shared by fans praising his performance as “10/10”.

Another said Popcaan “delivered an outstanding performance in the UK.”

Popcaan also shared a post of gratitude for being able to hit the big stage as he addressed critics.

“Some little people always ago ina them feelings because this lil country boy from St. Thomas not supposed to make it like this. But them never see you at the starting line. Gwaan dweet enuh. Me glad fi see you a dweet it me brother. Words from bilberber,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Skillibeng and Shenseea also delivered dancehall hits to fans at Wireless Festival, the first time that two young dancehall entertainers have graced the stage in a long time.

Popcaan also reportedly got a collab with Lil Durk in the works, a snippet of which has been making the rounds.