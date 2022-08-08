Popcaan Performed “Toni-Ann Singh” With Burna Boy In Toronto

Burna Boy brought out Popcaan to perform “Toni-Ann Singh” in Toronto.

Popcaan had a busy weekend as he hit the 6, where he met up with Burna Boy at Kultureland Fest on Saturday and later performed at Kingston Fest on Sunday.

The Unruly Boss surprised fans on Saturday night as he popped out during Burna Boy’s set. The Nigerian artist headlined Kulterland Fest in Toronto alongside Jhene Aiko on Saturday, August 6th, and Sunday, August 7th. The concert also saw other afrobeat artists, Fireboy DML, WSTRN, and Lojay, also hitting the stage at Markham Fairgrounds.

Burna Boy’s appearance at the festival forms part of his tour for his latest album, also called ‘Love, Damini Summer Tour.

Kultureland is a two-day festival that highlights music from some of the biggest artists from Afro-fusion, Latin Urbano, Dancehall, and R&B genres.

Naturally, when fans heard that Burna Boy would be headlining, there was the expectation that Popcaan would also be joining him, although there was no confirmation. The two have a collaboration on Burna Boy’s album called T.A.S. (Toni-Ann Singh) named after Popcaan’s rumored girlfriend and former Miss Jamaica World beauty.

Burna Boy was on stage when he said that the crowd was not ready for this one before the crowd started screaming as Popcaan ran out on stage.

Wearing white slacks and a white t-shirt, Popcaan is seen whining his waist while serenading the ladies with the lyrics directed at Singh.

The 3:30 minutes performance was well-received by fans as they sang along to the track. Popcaan quickly exited the stage after the song was finished.

Fans online reacted to the two being on stage together as some expressed their joy at seeing the artist.

“Burna brought out Popcaan in Toronto and the crowd went crazy,” one Tik Tok user said before adding that “the aim was to be shocked.”

“Was there!! It was amazing!!! The way we all went CRRRAZZZYY,” another fan wrote.