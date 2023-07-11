Popcaan Brought Out Byron Messia At Wireless Festival In London

Popcaan touched down in the United Kingdom on Sunday for the Wireless music festival in London and brought dancehall vibes to fans for the second time in his career.

Wireless is surely a bucket list festival for many artists because of the high profile of the event and the thousands of fans that flock to the venue as they enjoy the nice sunny weather in London.

Popcaan was once again booked for the event, and he did not disappoint as videos of his performance were streamed live by BBC 1Xtra. Popcaan’s track list started with him going back to his biggest track, “Clarks” with Vybz Kartel and Gaza Slim, “Ravin’ (Summer Time Riddim), before going on to contemporaries like “We Cau Done” with Drake.

The St. Thomas, Jamaica, artist also brought out one of the biggest surprises, Byron Messia, who performed his hit song “Talibans” in front of a massive crowd. The crowd began to scream as Messia’s song began to play on the speakers.

The young artiste was well-received as Popcaan shouted out, “Make some love for mi bredda Byron, that is it, one Caribbean connection.

Popcaan also showed off his dance moves as he and Byron Messia showed fans how to dance to the tune.

Jamaican culture was represented well as Dexta Daps also took the stage to perform in some interesting fashion but kept it 100 for the women in the crowd.

“I have a song that I really wanna sign for the ladies,” the artiste says before the instrumentals for “Breaking News” comes on.

Fans also burst out in dance as he announced that he would perform his track “Shabba Madda Pot” more than 200 times if he had to. The artiste also had an interesting attire made of what looked like a camouflage bush. Some fans joked about his outfit, with some saying he dressed like “sea moss”.

However, the artiste, in a post on Instagram, pushed back at the critics.

“DIFFERENT STAGES – DIFFERENT STAGES… LIKE CONCRETE – FROM THE ZINK TING!!! LET THAT SINK IN!!!” he wrote. He added, “THE FIT IS FITTING!!! WHILE PPL FALL IN LINE, I FIND MYSELF OUTER LINE, SOMEWHERE OUTER SPACE. FASHION!!!! GIVE THNX TO THE ALMIGHTY.”

Dexta Daps has been getting quite a bit of attention in his career as he recently performed as part of the tribute to Busta Rhymes at the 2023 BET Awards and later walked the red carpet.