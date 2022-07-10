Pop-up market vendors happy to be back

News

Marilyn Williams of Lynplus Xclusiv Designs with some colourful designs at her booth at the National Academy for the Performing Arts on Friday. – AYANNA KINSALE

Vendors at the Ministry of Sport and Community Development’s Artisan’s House: With These Hands pop-up craft market on Friday were overjoyed to be out selling their wares again.

Rodco Home Essentials founder Colleen Malwah-Aqui said it was a relief to be able to come out and participate in a market.

“It’s coming out and meeting other artisans I haven’t seen since 2019. It’s really good to see everyone in one place gathered and the artistic abilities we all have. I’m one happy woman.”

She offered specials on some of her soaps and body products to entice customers to buy.

Carolyn Forde of Ken’s Copper Collections said it was exciting to be back out.

“After being asleep for two years, it’s exciting and I feel gratified to know that what we have here, people still appreciate. I’m looking forward to more craft markets, once they do their part and advertise, we will do our part to advertise so that lots of people would know that we’re there.”

Carolyn Riley-Forde of Ken’s Copper Collection Colleen at her booth at the National Academy for the Performing Arts on Friday. – AYANNA KINSALE

Gale Jordan of Burntt by Gale said she was introduced to woodburning 30 years ago when a friend brought the pen tool for her from the US.

“I was always into art, and I started to try to make sense of the tool. Before that I hadn’t seen the craft or didn’t know what it was supposed to look like, but I started playing with it and came to realise how much I could do with it.”

She said she used to sell in craft markets prior to the pandemic, but was able to use the time at home to further develop her business.

“I was able to set up a Facebook page, get more information out, do some online stuff and develop my job into something to live by. Because of the uncertainty of getting jobs, if you have a skill or a gift, it is best to develop it.

“I’m excited to have the craft fairs opening back up because during that time, you got inspiration, inspiration comes under stress, and I have more work I want to do and put out there. Customers could see pictures and appreciate them, but seeing it live, and seeing the actual wood, it really connects with people.”

Marilyn Williams of Lynplus Exclusive Designs from Tobago said while this was not the first time she has been to a craft market, she was excited to be able to showcase her craft in Trinidad once again.

Art and stained glass artist Elizabeth Pohlmann, who works in wood, carving, stained glass, mosaic said a lot of people had expressed interest but not buying.

The market was organised into sections, showcasing jewellery, woodcraft, clothing, aroma and scent, food and beverage, and other offerings.