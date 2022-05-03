Pooran appointed West Indies T20, ODI captain

Sports

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran

Photo courtesy CWI

Trinidadian wicketkeeper/batsman Nicholas Pooran has been appointed captain of the West Indies T20 and ODI teams.

Pooran, 26, takes over after his compatriot Kieron Pollard retired from international cricket last month.

Pooran had been groomed as Pollard’s deputy for the past year.

He has played 37 ODI matches and 57 T20 internationals.

The appointment will include the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in October 2023. Shai Hope has been recommended to stand as vice-captain of the ODI team.