Poor lighting, inadequate signage blamed for deadly accident: CLYDE THE OUTLAW DIES IN HWAY CRASH

KILLED IN ACCIDENT: Clyde "the Outlaw" Jemmot

POOR lighting and inadequate signage might have factored in the accident on the newly opened highway to Point Fortin that claimed the life of popular radio DJ Clyde Jemmot, better known as Clyde the Outlaw, on Sunday morning.

In a video of the accident posted on social media, showing the mangled wreck and Jemmot’s body lying on the roadway, voices in the background spoke about the poor lighting around the Guapo Roundabout where the crash occurred.

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr said he heard the complaints about adequate lighting and signs and communicated with Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan before Sunday’s accident.

The death of the disc jockey has prompted him to act urgently on the issue and take a trip at nightfall to see for himself.

“The roundabout is temporary. Once permission is given to cross the pipeline, that roundabout would no longer exist.

“Temporary or not, there should be adequate lighting and signs to indicate a roundabout ahead. It was a straight road before.

“Once you reach up there, it is not easy to stop, especially if you are unfamiliar with the area or the light is bad.

“I may have missed it before, but I will go there at nightfall to see for myself, and if so, it is something the Ministry of Works will have to address with urgency to make people aware of any danger.”

Jemmot, 56, of Morvant, was on his way home after playing at a party in Point Fortin when the accident happened around 4.30 am on Sunday.

Guapo police, who are investigating, said Jemmot and another man, identified as Johan Redhead, 35, a radio announcer from 99.1, were the two occupants in the car. Neither man is from the area.

Police also believe that the lack of lighting in the area caused the driver to miss the roundabout and, instead of veering left, drive straight, slamming into a utility pole.

The impact caused the vehicle to flip several times, throwing both occupants out.

Police and fire officers responded, and the two men were taken by ambulance to the Point Fortin Hospital.

Police said Jemmot died while receiving emergency treatment in the resuscitation room. The latest report on Sunday afternoon said Redhead was in a serious but stable condition and was in the surgical ward.

Police said the survivor was still in shock and traumatised and could not be interviewed. Police said they did not know who was driving the vehicle or the circumstances of the crash.

Condolences have been pouring into the station from fans, friends, and colleagues, including Nikki Crosby and Fay Ann Lyons.

Lyons, in a Facebook post, wrote, “This is not what we were expecting to hear any time soon. You’ve been a pillar in our musical lives especially, and always had positive energy to give. We will truly miss you! RIP and fly high. Condolences to your family. Rest easy King.”

Crosby, a colleague, also expressed her disbelief at the shocking news. She said he was one of the nicest guys she knew, one you could ask anything, and nothing was a problem.

“He loved his family, his work and his team. He believed in treating everyone with respect. Kind, humble and just a great guy. Condolences to his friends and family.”

On a social media post, the station management and colleagues at 96.1 expressed their condolences to his family and friends. It said the investigation was still unfolding and was waiting for further updates on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“The loss of DJ Clyde the Outlaw serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life, leaving the local radio landscape forever changed.”

Clyde the Outlaw is the third person to have died on the highway since it was opened by the Prime Minister in October.

Hours before the highway opening, Kerlan Sutherland, 39, of Parry Lands, Guapo and her friend Otis Roach, 29, of Sobo Village, La Brea, both died when the vehicle in which they were occupants, was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle.

At that time, Richards, a pilot, urged drivers to leave the flying to him

“But they are not listening,” he said on Sunday.

MP /Taxi Driver Association pleads with PF highway users to slow down

PRESIDENT of the Point Fortin Taxi Drivers Association, John David and MP for Point Fortin Kennedy Richards Jr have both made pleas for road users to slow down.

Following the death of Clyde Jemmot, better known as radio DJ Clyde the Outlaw, on the Point Fortin Highway on Sunday morning, David told the Newsday, “Drivers need to slow down.

“They are driving too hard. Not only taxis, everybody. Every day on my stand, I urge my members to slow down. I tell them some of the passengers are complaining about too much speed.”

He called for police patrols on the new highway, which has significantly shortened the travel time from San Fernando to Point Fortin.

Richards, while agreeing that one life lost is too many, said citizens should not have to be policed to do the right things and obey the speed limit.

“We understand the public is excited that we have a new highway, but the highway is still not complete, and drivers have to understand the intricacies of the road. People need to take time to get more familiar with the road before they start to speed.

“When you see road, this should not encourage speed.”

He said neither Jemmot nor Redhead were from Point Fortin but were coming from a party in the area. Easy road access from Port of Spain to Point Fortin is now attracting people from all over to events Borough, he said.

“They were coming from a party, it could have been tiredness, could have been alcohol, could have been unfamiliarity with the place, could have been a little bit of darkness, they could have been engaged in conversation, and the speed they were travelling did not realise in time it was no longer a straight road, that they had to go left.”

He said caution is paramount, especially on this new unfamiliar highway.

“Slow down, where there is a curve in the road, take your time and go around it. Be a little more responsible. We have to make the right choice because accidents don’t only affect the person causing them.

“I am sure Clyde the Outlaw had a family, loved ones he wanted to return to on Sunday morning.”

Richards cautioned, “If you are sleepy, don’t drive. If you are intoxicated, don’t drive, especially around this season when a lot of events are happening.”

Guapo police are continuing investigations.