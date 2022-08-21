‘Pompey’ murdered on Nelson Street

News

A 50-year-old Nelson Street man is dead after he was shot outside his home on Nelson Street on Saturday night.

He was identified as Jason “Pompey” Purcell, of Nelson Street.

According to police, Purcell was parking his car outside his home at 47-49 Nelson Street, Port of Spain, residents in the area heard gunshots.

When people in the area checked they found Purcell in his car suffering from gunshot wounds. Police and emergency services were alerted and police officers took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 10.20 pm.