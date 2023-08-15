Polling station changes frustrate East voters

News

VOTERS in East Trinidad complained of being confused and frustrated on Monday as they arrived at their polling stations for the local government elections, only to be told by officials that their familiar voting locations had changed.

Speaking to Newsday, the voters called for clearer communication and proper notification.

Polling stations in Valencia and Sangre Grande saw a steady trickle of voters throughout the morning. Despite some confusion over polling station locations, most voters reported a smooth process.

Newsday spoke with several voters, who expressed satisfaction with the efficiency of the polling stations. Despite minor issues because some people were unsure of their assigned polling station, no major discrepancies were reported.

One voter, who didn’t stop to talk, told Newsday she had visited up to three polling stations at Valencia South Government School, as she hurried across the road to another polling station.

“I don’t know where to go. I went to three stations on this compound and none of them said I registered to vote there. I going to check up the road.”

Minutes later, she walked past, heading to another polling station a couple of feet away.

She said, “I normally vote here, but I don’t know what’s happening. No one told me of the changes, and I don’t even know where I have to vote.”

Although there were no confirmed reports of discrepancies at any polling stations in the Sangre Grande/Valencia areas, there was one disturbance at the Valencia South Government Primary School that was quickly brought under control by police on site.

Just after 7 am, a man being escorted out was heard shouting expletives at the male officer and security guards.

One voter explained to Newsday that the man started behaving rowdily minutes after entering the station. He was warned multiple times. Newsday could not confirm whether he was allowed to vote or not.

The typical early-morning rush of voters was notably absent.

At Manzanilla Secondary School, Alfred Fraser told Newsday he was clueless about which polling station he was registered to vote at.

He said, “I want to vote, but they just told me here is not where I have to vote. I normally vote here, but like they change the location of the station. I have to go Comparo to vote.”

In the initial hours after opening, the number of voters seemed relatively low. However, a notable increase in turnout was observed at Guaico Government Primary School. An official at that polling station revealed there was a higher number of voters compared to the last election.

Meanwhile, Sangre Grande SDA, Valencia RC, and St Charles RC polling stations experienced a consistent flow of voters trickling in one at a time.

Despite light showers throughout the morning, as the day progressed, more voters made their way to the polling stations to cast their votes.

First-time voter Amanda White,19, accompanied by her mother, said she was excited to vote.

“I feel it is important to vote to make a difference.”

Despite the issues she encountered trying to find her polling station, she told Newsday she was not discouraged from voting in future.