Poll: Did you take advantage of Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals? Loop Jamaica

Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the weekend-long sale that brings scores of consumers to the plazas, stores and e-commerce websites like Amazon, happened a few days ago.
Up to Wednesday, many deals were still available as business owners sought to capitalize on consumers on the hunt for door-buster deals.
The discounts this year, ranging from 10 to 70 per cent off, were appealing enough to get consumers to purchase wish list items, gift-giving items and even goods for future use.
For instance, the US reports that this year’s turnout topped the 179 million reported during last year’s holiday weekend.
