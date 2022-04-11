Politicians mixed on PDP’s potential in Trinidad

News

Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke. File photo/Angelo Marcelle

Current, former and aspiring politicians have differing views about the potential effect of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) on national politics.

They expressed their opinions on Monday in response to statements made by PDP leader Watson Duke at the opening of the party’s new office in Barataria on Sunday.

UNC chairman Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo said, “I think it is a good thing for our democracy that persons are standing up and speaking out against the atrocities of this uncaring government.

“The more people who are willing to step forward and credibly hold this government to account, the better it is for the development of our democracy.”

But Tancoo made no comment about whether the UNC views the PDP as a political threat to its own ambitions to win the 2025 general election. He also did not say if the UNC would seek a coalition with the PDP for any upcoming election.

On Sunday, Duke said the PDP will not form a coalition with any other political party and is ready to contest all elections on its own. He also accused the PNM and UNC of occupying space and providing nothing positive for TT.

Former People’s Partnership coalition government ministers Vasant Bharath, Ramona Ramdial and Dr Fuad Khan believed the PDP could change the status quo in TT politics.

Bharath said, “It’s a very bold move by the PDP.”

But while Trinidad offers a different political proposition to Tobago, he added: “It requires only a few hundred votes in the marginals to tilt the balance in favour of the PNM.”

In this regard, Bharath opined, “It is therefore even more imperative that the UNC becomes serious about doing the necessary work to get back into government.”

Ramdial said, “They do pose a threat to all political parties as they are already on the ground in the (East-West) Corridor and so can capture the people early, especially the disenchanted.”

She added, the PDP appears to be well organised and funded. Describing the PDP’s style of campaigning as unique and fresh, Ramdial said, “No need to form a coalition with any party now as we know that whoever wins the corridor will hold the key to government.”

Khan said this is an exciting time in TT politics.

“PDP will pose a threat to the development of an elected government.”

Neither the PNM nor the UNC, he continued, can form a government if the PDP wins some of the ten marginal seats in TT (San Fernando West, Tunapuna, Toco/Sangre Grande, St Joseph, Barataria/ San Juan, Chaguanas East, Moruga/Tableland, Pointe-a-Pierre, La Horquetta/Talparo and Tobago East).

Khan said Duke is “a seasoned campaigner and knows the ground well.”

He added, the UNC could negate the PDP’s threat by incumbent leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her followers in the party relinquishing power to a middle of the road leader who can unite all UNC members, including those who have been alienated by Persad-Bissessar.

Former PNM government minister Maxie Cuffie viewed the PDP’s entry into Trinidad in a biblical way.

“I believe that Almighty God chooses all leaders. Time will tell whether the blessings of Tobago can be transported to Trinidad.”

Former commissioner of police Gary Griffith, who recently announced he is forming a political party (the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), said the NTA will not be forming coalitions with any party to contest any election.

“The reason why you form a political party is to ensure that political party has the best people, policies and programmes to ensure good governance.”

Griffith also slammed the tendency by some politicians to frequently play the race card. He said the NTA will not have people of that ilk in its ranks.

“Our intention is to unite the country. So, obviously, we are looking at persons who have similar views to us that we would welcome on board, so that we can unite the country instead of dividing the country as we have seen with politicians in the past.”