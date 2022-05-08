Political analyst calls on PM to act on Special Branch report

News

Political scientist Dr Bishnu Ragoonath –

POLITICAL analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath said it is important for the Prime Minister to authenticate and act on a “bombshell” Special Branch report released by UNC senator Jayanti Lutchmedial alleging wrongdoing by government minister Foster Cummings.

Ragoonath said anyone can place information on a letterhead and claim authenticity, but if the Special Branch validates the report, then it is in Dr Rowley’s remit to act now, whether or not he had previous sight of the document.

At the UNC TT Speak forum held at Gulf View, San Fernando, on Thursday Lutchmedial read the contents of a July 5, 2019, Special Branch report, which made damning allegations against Cummings.

Asked to comment on the claims, Ragoonath said, “We still don’t know whether this (report) is factual or not.

“If there are allegations of this nature, it is left for the Prime Minister, even if he had not had sight of any such documentation, he should then now request (such documentation) as to determine whether it is legitimate or not.

“If the information comes back that it is not authentic, then that is the end of the matter. However, it is incumbent upon the PM to ask why he was not privy of this before, and if, that is assuming he was not privy to it before, it is authentic and there is reason or him to be concerned and for the country to be concerned, then the ball is in the Prime Minister’s court to take the responsible action.

“We just have to wait and see what the follow up would be.”

On Friday, Cummings said the allegations in the report were false. Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the matter was still under investigation.