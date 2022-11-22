“Polite” St James bandit grabs $300k in cash

News

A well-mannered bandit made off with $300,000 after snatching it from his victim on Monday afternoon.

Police at about 3pm the victim, a 52-year-old businessman, had just withdrawn $300,000 from Republic Bank’s Long Circular Mall branch and returned to his business along Long Circular Road.

Police said as he was entering his businessplace, the bandit greeted the victim, saying, “Good afternoon.”

Before the victim could respond, the bandit grabbed the black bag containing the cash, ran off along Long Circular Road and escaped.St James police are investigating.