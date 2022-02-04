Policeman’s car set on fire in St Augustine

News

File photo.

St Joseph are police are continuing enquiries into an incident in which a Special Reserve Policeman’s (SRP) car was set on fire on Thursday night.

Police said the 29-year-old policeman was at his St Augustine home at around 11.30 pm when he heard an explosion.

On checking he saw the back of his Toyota Corolla NZE car on fire.

The blaze caused a section of the veranda of the officer’s house to catch fire due to how close it was parked to the house.

Neighbours were able to help him in extinguishing the blaze. A report was made to the police and crime scene investigators visited the scene.