Policeman shot at near San Juan home

A POLICEMAN has to dive for cover after he was shot at near his San Juan home early on Monday morning.

Police said the officer, an acting Sergeant, went to his Quarry Road home at around 4 am when he was shot at.

The policeman took cover and moments later, saw the gunman get into a white Toyota Axio car parked nearby and then drive off.

No one was wounded in the attack but the officer’s car was damaged. A team of police from the North Eastern Division Task Force and crime scene investigators visited the area. San Juan CID officers are continuing enquiries. No arrest has been made.