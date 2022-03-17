Policeman shoots himself in leg while driving in Arima

News

File photo

A police constable assigned to the Northern Division Task Force accidentally shot himself during a car chase on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the officer was driving a police car at around 3.40 pm when they received a report of a stolen car in Arima.

The officers were told the stolen car had a GPS tracking system and was travelling west on the Arima Old Road and entering Arouca.

They intercepted it at Robinson Street, Five Rivers, Arouca, and the bandits ran away through nearby Dickson Street.

While the officer tried to swerve the police car, he accidentally fired his gun, shooting himself in his right leg near the shin.

Other officers took him to the Arima Health Facility, where he was treated and discharged.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.