Policeman charged with corruptly soliciting, receiving money

A POLICE constable from Freeport has been charged for corruptly soliciting money and corruptly receiving money to forego the prosecution of two men.

Naboth Bynoe, 35, works at the Child Protection Unit (CPU) in the Chaguanas police station.

On Saturday, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, instructed police to charge him with corruptly soliciting $5,000 and receiving $2,500.

Two men reported that on July 24, the officer approached them while they were seated in a car at the Price Plaza car park in Chaguanas. The men told Chaguanas police that the officer accused them of engaging in a criminal act.

A police release on Sunday said the policeman told the two that there were other offences reported at the Chaguanas police station in which they were suspects. The officer told the men he would accept $5,000 to forego prosecuting them.

One man handed over $2,500, and the other arranged to hand the balance on July 26. The victim’s cellphone was taken with a promise to return it after the balance was paid.

A report was made and PConstable Samad investigated. On July 25, the investigator, other police officers and the two men went to Saith Park, Chaguanas, where they arrested Bynoe.