Police Welfare Association meets CPO for job-evaluation talks

News

Dr Daryl Dindial. File photo/Jeff K Mayers

Officials from the Police Social Welfare Association have met with the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Cmdr Dr Daryl Dindial to begin talks on a new job evaluation exercise for the police service.

A media release from the office of the CPO on Tuesday reported that president of the association ASP Gideon Dickson and other members met with Dindial at his office on Alexandra Street, St Clair. They discussed possible job evaluation methodologies, timelines, governance structures and composition of job evaluation committees.

In the release Dindial acknowledged that a new job-evaluation exercise would have an impact on the police compensation and classification structure, noting that it would update the competency profile of all jobs with the organisation, while affecting recruitment, performance management, training and development.

The current classification and compensation system in the police service resulted from a job-evaluation exercise in the early 2000s. The exercise led to a new grade structure.

In the meeting Dindial said he was committed to working with the association and the Ministry of National Security.

He said the personnel department was prepared to complete the exercise.

In the release Dickson said the advancement of the exercise was critical and the association anticipated the beginning of the process.

The exercise is expected to begin in January 2024.