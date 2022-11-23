Police Welfare Association calls on PSC: Fill vacant DCP posts

News

TTPSSWA president acting ASP Gideon Dickson –

The Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) is calling on the Police Service Commission (PSC) to work towards filling vacant two deputy commissioner of police (DCP) posts and introduce protocols that would ensure more streamlined appointments of senior police officers.

In a media release on Wednesday, TTPSSWA president acting ASP Gideon Dickson described the selection process as “cumbersome, bureaucratic and without merit.”

He said the appointment of the two DCPs should be made a priority in light of rising crime, noting there were no difficulties in appointing senior staff in other parts of the public service.

“What is the mischief that the authorities are seeking to dilute by the enormity of political interference, even to just appoint an officer to act as commissioner or deputy commissioner?

“How can an organisation’s performance be truly assessed when it is not functioning at optimal capacity regarding significant appointments and critical resources?

“We further call upon retired Justice Judith Jones and her team of commissioners to immediately initiate the process of appointing suitable officers to act in the two vacant posts of DCP.”

Dickson also called on the PSC to introduce adequate systems to make such appointments less time-consuming.