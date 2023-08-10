Police urge responsible behaviour on election day

News

TTPS Senior Superintendent Kerwin Francis, address the media at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain on Thursday. – Angelo Marcelle

The police service is urging people to exhibit responsible behaviour on polling day for the local government elections on August 14. It said there would be sufficient police officers at each polling stations.

During a police media briefing at the Police Administration Building on Wednesday, senior superintendent Kerwin Francis reminded the public of the regulations governing elections in TT, specifically those relating to congregating in and around polling stations, influencing voters, use of intoxicating liquor, and wearing of party colours.

“Section 90 (II) of the Representation of the People Act says you can’t assemble in or congregate within 100 yards of a polling station, unless you are waiting to vote and are instructed to form a queue.

“We will have all these polling stations sufficiently staffed with police officers to ensure that good order is maintained, but we also want to urge, in keeping with this section, that wherein people have completed exercising their franchise, you disperse and you do not congregate within the polling station or within 100 yards thereof.”

He said people should not seek to influence any elector to vote for or against a particular party in any polling station or upon any road or in any public place within 100 yards of any polling station.

Francis said the penalties for both these offenses, upon summary conviction were a fine of $7,500 or three months in prison.

Francis cautioned people against selling intoxicating liquor, as he said this was a constant problem on polling day.

“We’ve seen over the years, those licensed premises, bars, there’s a tendency for them to close their doors and have people slipping in and out of the bar, consuming alcohol. We’ll be paying special attention to this. This applies to premises licensed under the Liquor Licences Act and people who would have licenses under the Registration of Clubs Act.

“I want to add as well that individuals who are found within any of these establishments aiding and abetting the commission of these offenses will be subject to arrest and prosecution. I also want to advise license holders that if you are found in breach, at the next sitting wherein your license is up for renewal, the police service will take steps to make sure that the court is made aware of these particular breaches which may have occurred during the course of the year when you held your license.”

He noted wearing of shirts in plain colours were not infringements of the law.

“Those that infringe the law may be those that show any political affiliation to any party, saying Vote X or Vote Y or acronyms of parties.”

Francis said all available police officers, including those on vacation leave, have been mobilised, prepared, and prepped for duty on polling day.

ACP Winston Maharaj said the offenses listed were not meant to deter or intimidate any citizen from voting.

“The conduct of an election is serious business. Citizens have a constitutional right to exercise their franchise on polling day. All we ask is that responsible behaviour be exhibited so that the entire process can be conducted in a safe, secure, and responsible manner.”