Police union wants acting CoP to tackle promotions for 2,700 officers

Acting CoP McDonald Jacob. – File photo

The association representing police officers is anxious to meet with acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob as soon as he assumes office once again the leader of the service to iron out close to a dozen big-ticket items including the promotion of over 2,700 officers to the ranks of corporals and sergeants.

Police Welfare Association president Insp Gideon Dickson commended the Police Service Commission (PSC) for its timely recommendation to appoint an acting CoP after the High Court ruled in mid-October that the previous acting appointment was illegal as it did not get the approval of Parliament.

On Friday, 22 government MPs voted in favour of Jacob, as well as Erla Christopher and Wendell Williams to act as deputy commissioners. The 14 opposition MPs abstained.

Dickson said: “We look forward to meeting with Mr Jacob and his executive to proffer solutions and collaborate in forging a stronger and better TTPS.”

Dickson said the association congratulated the senior officers on their respective appointments and will continue to advocate for transparency, accountability and due process.

Among the priority issues the association wants to discuss are : the extension of assistant superintendent of police merit list; getting the Promotion Advisory Board to assess corporals to sergeants (495), constables to corporals (2223), classification of officers’ leave, cost of living backpay for Special Reserve Police officers (2014-2018), payment of special allowance to SRPs in the Child Protection Unit, helping retirees receive their benefits within three months of retiring, ensuring all frontline officers are equipped with the necessary personal protection equipment, payment of incremental backpay to all entitled officers, ensuring officers who are to be disciplined are dealt with timely. Likewise, those who succeed to be reinstated, establishing and encouraging a system of training and recertification within the organisation while promoting succession planning and ensuring the intelligence, operational and administrative arms work symbiotically to manage crime and criminality.

On Friday, Jacob said in an interview that one of the matters he intended to deal with was the outstanding promotions as soon as he receives his instrument of appointment from the PSC.