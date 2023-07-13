Police trying to identify body parts found in Arima

News

FOR the second time this year, police have been alerted to body parts found dumped in a public place.

On Thursday morning, they got a call saying two complete severed arms had been found at the roadside at the corner of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and Mausica Road South, Arima.

They said they got the call at about 6.34 am and went to the spot, where they ordered the removal of the limbs.

On the afternoon of May 12, police were called to Mohammed Street in St Augustine after human remains were found in a ravine nearby. A tattooed arm was found in a transparent plastic bag.

Last October remains found in a stream in Cunupia were later identified as those of missing Chaguanas men Makell Simon, 31, and Josiah Charles, 27. Police were called in after bags containing the body parts were found in a stream at Gillies Road, off Mon Plaisir Road. In the bags were a foot, entrails and a torso.