Police Training Academy dean dies from covid

DEAN of Advanced Law Enforcement, Education and Training, at the Police Training Academy Nizam Ali, has died following a battle with covid19.

In a media release, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the police executive expressed condolences to the family and friends of Ali.

Ali, 71, died at the San Fernando General Hospital and was one of 21 recorded deaths overnight. He was a father of two.

Ali was employed with the police since January 2011 as the administrator, research and curriculum development. He held the post for six years before becoming dean in 2017.

In the release, provost of the Police Academy Dr Simon Alexis said Ali was an excellent and consistent high performer.

“Through his vision and dedication to the advancement of the academy, we became a registered institution with the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago, making the Police Academy, the first of its kind in the Caribbean region.”

He added that there were no words to convey the terrible loss of an educator to the police and country.