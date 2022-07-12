Police to begin processing pepper spray applications from Wednesday

News

The police are expected to begin processing the applications of import permits for pepper spray from Wednesday.

A police media release on Tuesday reported that retailers can begin submitting applications from August 1 while applications for individuals on a “use and carry” basis will begin on August 30.

The release advised importers to indicate on the application form exactly what they are importing and wait for a period of one to two weeks for an investigation process.

Anyone seeking further information can visit the TTPS website www.ttps.gov.tt for more information from Wednesday.

Last May, the Opposition supported the government in the Senate to pass legislation to regulate the use of pepper spray, the Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 2021, piloted by former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi.

The bill says a person may only “manufacture, produce, import, export, divert, sell or distribute” pepper spray with an import permit from the Commissioner of Police or “purchase, acquire or have in his possession” pepper spray only if they hold a permit.