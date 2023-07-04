Police: THA voice recording investigation not to be played out in public

News

Acting DCP Curt Simon during a joint selection committee meeting on national security in May. – Jeff Mayers

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police Curt Simon has taken a firm stance that he will not allow the entire investigation into the voice recording scandal within the Tobago House of Assembly to be played out in the public domain.

This stance also goes for all ongoing police investigations the THA is currently under.

Simon emphasized that while transparency and accountability are crucial, the sensitive nature of the ongoing probe means certain aspects of it have to be handled with discretion.

Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday morning, Simon said, “What I am going to avoid and not allow is the TTPS or the investigation to be played out in public with any criss-cross set of talking.

“I am not going to let the investigation be sent into that arena.”

Simon said he would send out media releases on the matter as he sees fit when there is something to say on the matter.

“The investigation is going on, and we are not going to do it in the public.”

Simon further emphasized a need to balance public interest with the integrity of the investigation process, ensuring that vital evidence and legal protocols are protected along the way.

Last week, the THA denied that any of the members of the executive council had been interviewed. In a statement in response to a media report which stated that police had questioned several THA officials, the Office of the Chief Secretary said this is not true.

It said none of its 16 members had been questioned.

In the media report, Simon acknowledges conducting interviews with members of the THA. But on Tuesday, Simon did not want to clarify if any member of the THA executive were among the THA officials questioned.

The controversial voice recording, which allegedly involves high-ranking officials, fuelled widespread speculation prompting Tobagonians to call on the THA for answers in May.

In the recording, the THA officials were heard discussing the use of public funds to hire people to carry out a political propaganda campaign.

In June, officers of the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau (ACIB) and Fraud Squad were sent to Tobago to investigate the matter.

Almost a month after the recording was leaked, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, in a pre-recorded briefing, admitted that the idea was considered but was never followed through with.