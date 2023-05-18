Police shoot man in Laventille

News

File photo – Jeff K. Mayers

A police shooting in Dan Kelly, Laventille, on Wednesday night, led to the wounding of one man and the arrest of three people.

Police said officers of the Port of Spain Gang Intelligence Unit (GIU) went to unnamed road off Dan Kelly Road, at around 10.22 pm to follow up on reports of a home invasion in the Western Division on Wednesday afternoon.

Police claim they were shot at by people in a car.

Officers returned fire hitting one man in his back.

Police intercepted the car nearby and took the wounded man to the hospital where he was listed as being in stable condition.

Two men and a woman were arrested.

Police said they are expected to be charged for shooting offences in the area.

Police said a pistol was found in the car and seized.

Newsday visited the area where the shooting happened on Thursday morning and spoke with one man who disagreed with the official account given by the police, claiming the officers were not shot at.

“All they did in the car was slow down and the officers shot at them.

“They also didn’t identify themselves as police.

“Those men wearing plain clothes with a bulletproof vest with the word Police on the front, that could be anyone.”

Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.