Police shoot dead ‘Menace’ in Mt D’Or

News

Stock photo

A 19-YEAR-OLD Mt D’Or man was shot dead by police who visited his home to search it on Friday morning.

Police said North Eastern Division Task Force officers went to the Mt Hope Road Extension home of Aaron Ramnarine, aka “Menace,” at around 6.10 am with a search warrant.

On entering the house, the police said Ramnarine started shooting at them. They took cover and shot back, hitting several times.

They took the wounded Ramnarine to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said they found a pistol and ammunition.

Investigators said Ramnarine was a person of interest in several investigations.