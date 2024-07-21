Police sergeant hospitalised after vehicular accident

News

Car accident. – File photo

A police sergeant was hospitalised following an early morning vehicle accident on July 21 at the Pleasantville bypass.

Police said the officer assigned to the San Fernando Magistrate’s Court was driving his silver Toyota Aqua when it collided with a silver Nissan Tiida near the Chaconia Junction and More Vino restaurant.

He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital along with his female passenger. The driver of the other vehicle told officers at the Mon Repos Police Station their colleague broke the red light and collided with him.

Police were unable to get the officer’s side of the story as he was sedated.

Medical staff at the hospital told investigators he was in stable condition.

Enquiries are continuing.