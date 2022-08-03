Police seize stolen metal, arrest scrapyard owner

News

A mound of scrap iron in a yard. File photo –

HEAD of the TT Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) Allan Ferguson is again calling on his membership to be careful who they buy scrap iron from, after approximately $1 million worth of stolen pipes were recovered at a scrapyard.

Ferguson said the continual recovery of stolen items found at his membership’s scrapyards makes it easier for the Prime Minister to shut down the industry.

On July 2 Dr Rowley chastised cable-wire thieves and said he intends to seek advice from Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, on banning the entire industry.

On Tuesday police discovered steel pipes at a Munroe Road scrapyard. They were later found to belong to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Ferguson said, “I am calling on my members again to be careful of what you purchase. You must get proof of prior ownership, and even if people produce documents, don’t just purchase it, and verify it.”

Ferguson said an Indian national is assisting police with the find.

He added that Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan oversaw the removal of the loot from the Munroe Road scrapyard to an undisclosed location.

He added that unregulated scrap dealers are making things hard for the entire industry, and Tuesday’s find is a “big blunder” that will drag the industry into disrepute.