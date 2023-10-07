Police seize marijuana, cocaine in

News

Four packages of marijuana and a bag with cocaine which was seized by police during a search of a house in Couva. – Photo courtesy TTPS

Over two kilogrammes of marijuana and 249 grammes of cocaine were seized by police in Couva on Friday.

In a release, police said, officers went to Grant Trace, Calcutta No. 3, Mc Bean Village, Couva, where they searched a house.

Officers found 2,189 grammes of marijuana and 249 grammes of cocaine concealed in a pile of clothing.

The drugs were seized and taken to a police station.

No one was arrested.