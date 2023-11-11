Police seize marijuana, ammunition in Couva raids

News

The 19 pacakages of marijuana which police found during an operation in Couva on Friday. –

Police seized 9.5 kilogrammes of marijuana, five magazines and 78 rounds of ammunition during operations in Couva on Friday.

In a release, the police service said between 10am-2pm, officers of the Central Division Task Force, the Operational Support Unit and the K9 Unit, carried out an intelligence-led anti-crime exercises in the Couva district.

Officers targeted several known drug blocks, including those in Mc Bean and along the Southern Main Road. Around 1.15 pm, the officers went to Railway Road where they searched an open area along the riverbank and found two bags with 19 blocks of marijuana. The packages, which weighed 9.5 kilogrammes have an estimated street value of $285,000, were seized and taken to the Couva Police Station for further processing.

Magazines and ammunition seized by police in Couva on October 10 –

Between 6pm-1am, officers from Tactical Support Unit, National Operations Task Force, and other agencies of the Central Division went to Base Road, Couva where in a bushy area along the western side of the roadway they found a white plastic bag with five magazines and 78 rounds of assorted ammunition.

The items were seized for further processing.