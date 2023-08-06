Police seize guns, ammo

News

File photo –

The police seized an AK-47 assault rifle, a revolver, a Ramset Powder Fastening System Nail Gun, 128 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition, five rounds of 12 gauge cartridges and a round of 16 gauge cartridge over a 48-hour long anti-crime operation.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the police said it continued to carry out anti-gang and crime suppression activities in an effort to reduce crime in the country.

Over the week there were political and societal discussions about crime with some proposing the use of Stand Your Ground legislation to aid in the fight against serious and violent crimes especially home invasions.

The police also said that a man was arrested for attempted murder in the Rio Claro district.