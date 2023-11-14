Police seize $3.5 million in marijuana in Point Fortin

News

File photo

by Jeff K. Mayers

Point Fortin municipal police officers seized $3.5 million worth of marijuana, a gun and ammunition during mobile patrols carried out on Sunday and early on Monday.

Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures.

In a statement, the police said around 9.33 am on Sunday, Ag/Cpl Persad and Point Fortin municipal police officers saw a blue Toyota Fielder wagon dangerously overtaking traffic and speeding while on mobile patrol along Southern Main Road, Guapo.

The vehicle was stopped a short distance away, close to the Guapo landfill.

When the officers searched the car, in the presence of both occupants, they found six crocus bags with a total of 270 blocks of marijuana, which was later weighed and amounted to 147.5 kilogrammes.

A 40-year-old taxi driver and a 41-year-old farmer were arrested for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The officers seized the drugs.

Around 2 am on Monday, Persad and other Point Fortin municipal police officers saw a blue Ford Ranger vehicle heading towards the Dunlop Roundabout, Point Fortin.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver tried to evade them.

The vehicle was stopped a short distance away.

When the officers searched it, they found one black revolver with six rounds of .38 Spl ammunition.

Five suspects, four men from Marabella aged 35-41, and a 38-year-old man from San Fernando, were arrested for possession of firearm and ammunition and taken to the Point Fortin Police Station.

Also around 2 am, officers of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF), led by W/Cpl Wellington, together with the Blue Line Support Staff and members of the TT Regiment, executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at a house at Singh Ave, Factory Road, Chaguanas.

During the search, officers went to a downstairs room and found two hydroponic tents.

They also found 68 marijuana plants, 48 seedlings, fertilizers, garden tools, and a professional hydroponic system, which included lights and fans.

One man was detained and was taken to the CDTF base, along with the seized items for further enquiries.