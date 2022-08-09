Police seize 13 guns nationwide

News

Photo courtesy TTPS

The police have found 13 guns in a series of anti-crime exercises nationwide over the past few days.

A police statement on Tuesday said officers seized nine guns between Friday and Sunday.

On Monday, police in several divisions seized four more guns and arrested six people.

Between 3 am and 9 am, on August 8, officers from the North Central Division Task Force, Area West, went to Valsayn Trace, St Joseph and searched a basketball court.

They found a Beretta pistol and some cocaine at the base of the basketball ring.

The statement said the police arrested two St Joseph residents, 26 and 22, for various offences.

ACP Samaroo, Snr Supt Ramphall, and Supt Powder led the exercise, which ASP Ramharrack and Insp Highly co-ordinated.

It also included members of the Multi-Optional Policing Section, the Inter-Agency Task Force, the Guard and Emergency Branch, the North Central Task Force, Area East, Northern Division Task Force, Area North, Tunapuna Warrant Staff, the Tunapuna CID, and the Canine Branch.

An exercise in the Southern Division on Monday between 4 am and 8 am led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man from San Fernando.

Photo courtesy TTPS

The police were on patrol in Friendship Village, where they saw the man putting something under a car. Police found an Uzi gun, a magazine and three rounds of ammunition.

During an exercise in the Central Division on Monday at around 7 am police found a revolver and four rounds of ammunition at Diamond Road, Claxton Bay.

The same officers later arrested a 30-year-old man from the district for having a quantity of marijuana.

In the North Eastern Division, officers carried out “an intelligence-led surveillance exercise” on Monday between 3 pm and 6 pm in Malick.

They went to Ninth Street, Malick, where they intercepted a car with two male occupants.

When they searched the car they found a pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition.

They arrested two men, 22 and 24, from the district. The 24-year-old had been under sustained surveillance “for some time,” the statement said. He is wanted in connection with shooting and robbery offences in the North Eastern, Northern and Central Divisions.

Acting Snr Supt Maharaj, acting Supt Ramjohn and ASP Pariman led the exercise, which Insp Bharath co-ordinated. Acting Sgt Belilum supervised the exercise, which included NED Intelligence Unit and Task Force officers.