Police seize $1.6m in flavoured marijuana in Point Lisas

News

One of the packets of “flavoured” marijuana seized by police from a warehouse in Point Lisas on Tuesday. – Courtesy TTPS

Police seized 6.48 kilogrammes of “flavoured” marijuana hidden in speaker boxes at a warehouse in Point Lisas on Tuesday.

In a release, they said the drugs are worth approximately $1.6 million.

Police said officers of a specialist unit within the Ministry of National Security and the Customs and Excise Division went to the warehouse, where they seized a package containing two speaker boxes.

One of the speaker boxes seized by police from a warehouse in Point Lisas on Tuesday. – Courtesy TTPS

“Through diligent police work, officers identified a package being imported into Trinidad from Canada and co-ordinated an operation with officials of the Customs and Excise Division.

“Checks of the boxes resulted in a quantity of marijuana with the markings of different flavours,” the release stated.

The packages were labelled with different flavours, including cookies and cream, blackberry pie and LA confidential.

The two speaker boxes seized by police in a warehouse in Point Lisas on Tuesday. Approximately $1.6 million in marijuana was found in the boxes. – Courtesy TTPS