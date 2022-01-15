Police seek help to find two teens

News

Jolie Xavier –

Police are looking for two teenaged girls who have gone missing since Friday.

Both girls were last seen at their respective homes in Morvant and La Romaine.

Jenessa Prince, 14, police said was last seen around 6 pm at her Mahabir Court home wearing a blue flowered dress and a pair of pink slippers. She is of African descent, five feet tall, slim build, round face, brown in complexion.

She was reported missing on the same date at the Morvant Police Station.

Also missing was 16-year-old Jolie Xavier, of La Romaine. She was last seen around 4.30 pm and relatives reported her missing on the same date at the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department at 8.30 pm.

Jenessa Prince –

Xavier is of mixed descent, five feet, two inches tall; brown in complexion and has long black hair. She was last seen wearing a pair of blue distressed jeans and a multi-coloured top.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Morvant Police Station at 624-3737, the San Fernando Police Station at 652-1771 or 999, 555, 911, or call 800- TIPS or any Police Station or report via the TTPS App.