Police seek help to find missing Diego Martin man

News

Missing: Justin Awai – Photo courtesy TTPS

Police is seeking the public’s help to find a 31-year-old Diego Martin man who was last seen on April 5.

Justin Awai of Patna Village, Diego Martin was reported missing on April 8 to the West End Police Station.

Awai is of mixed descent, five feet, three inches tall with a light brown complexion. He and was last seen wearing a red overall.

Anyone with information on Awai’s whereabouts can call the West End Police Station at 637 4226 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station.