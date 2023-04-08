Police seek help to find George Forde, 70

News

Missing: George Forde – Photo courtesy TTPS

The police is seeking the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old Morvant man who went missing on April 1.

George Forde, of Cosmos Street, Coconut Drive, Morvant was reported missing on April 6, to the Morvant Police Station.

Forde is of mixed descent, five feet, seven inches tall with a brown complexion.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and a pair of black pants.

Anyone with information on Forde’s whereabouts is asked to call Morvant Police Station at 624-3737 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station.