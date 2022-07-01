Police seek help finding Palmiste woman

News

Anna Maria Aimey – Photo by Nicholas Bayley

In a press release on Friday, police asked the public for assistance in finding Anna Maria Aimey, 39, of Monica Drive, Palmiste.

Aimey was last seen at around 1pm on June 28 and was reported missing at 10.30am on June 29.

She is of mixed descent, slim-built, approximately six feet tall and brown in complexion, with short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured top and multi-coloured tights.

Anyone with information on Aimey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Fernando Police Station at 652-2858, 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station or share the information on the TTPS app.