Police searching for man who paid $147 for Sony Playstation

File photo

POLICE are searching for a Piarco man who is wanted for larceny trick after he paid $147 for close to $7,000 worth of electronics.

Police reports said the man, who claimed he was from Oropune Gardens, Piarco, met an official from Fornitech Ltd on Monday at about 9.15 am. The employee delivered a Sony Playstation 5 along with phone gadgets totalling $6,695.

After receiving the items the man handed over a brown envelope to the employee and walked off. Some time later, the employee checked the envelope and found one $100 bill and 47 $1.

A report was made to the Piarco Police Station and WPC Mc Shine was assigned to investigate.